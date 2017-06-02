Specialty Program Group Acquires Paul Hanson Partners in California

Specialty Program Group, a holding company for specialty insurance underwriting facilities, has acquired the assets of Paul Hanson Partners and its affiliate, PHP International.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Napa, Calif.-based PHP is a national program administrator specializing in providing risk management and insurance solutions to the transportation industry, specifically the moving and storage and last mile delivery segments.

PHP operates under the Movers Choice and Biz Choice brands.

Summit, N.J.-based Specialty Program Group focuses on expanding program underwriting and specialty businesses.