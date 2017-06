JLT Re North America Inc. has named Tony Manzitto executive vice president in Los Angeles, Calif.

Manzitto will focus on the expansion of JLT Re’s structured products team.

Manzitto most recently held the positions of chief underwriting officer and chief operating officer at Topa Insurance Group. He was with Swiss Re for more 20 years prior to that.

JLT Re is part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc.