Reno Nev.-based Employers has named Scott R. Grinna as vice president of enterprise program management.

Grinna has experience in IT and program management with 25 years in the IT industry.

Grinna joins Employers from West Bend Mutual Insurance Co., where he was an assistant vice president.

Employers is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services focused on small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries.