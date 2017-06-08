California Division of Workers’ Comp Suspends Psychiatrist for Fraud

California’s Division of Workers’ Compensation has suspended Pasadena psychiatrist Jason Hui-Tek Yang from participating in the state’s workers’ comp system following his conviction in Riverside County Superior Court for his involvement in an insurance fraud conspiracy that referred patients for unnecessary care to justify workers’ comp billing.

Yang has more than 2,000 active workers’ comp liens with an estimated total claim value of more than $13.7 million.

Assembly Bill 1244 requires the DWC administrative director to suspend any medical provider, physician or practitioner from participating in the workers’ comp system in cases in which one or more of the following is true:

The provider has been convicted of a crime involving fraud or abuse of the Medi-Cal or Medicare programs or the workers’ compensation system, fraud or abuse of a patient, or related types of misconduct;

The provider has been suspended due to fraud or abuse from the Medicare or Medicaid (including Medi-Cal) programs; or

The provider’s license or certificate to provide health care has been surrendered or revoked.

The DWC monitors the administration of workers’ comp claims, and provides administrative and judicial services to assist in resolving disputes that arise in connection with claims for workers’ compensation benefits.

