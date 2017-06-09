Former Washington Insurance Agent Charged in Theft of Clients’ Money

A former insurance agent in Washington has been charged with stealing premiums from his clients.

Levi Watson, 44, of Bothell, Wash., faces one count of first-degree theft and one count of money laundering, both felonies.

Watson was licensed to sell insurance and was an agent for American Family Insurance from 2011 to 2014 in Mill Creek. According to an investigation, Watson stole more than $21,000 in premiums from his clients;

Investigators working on behalf of Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler investigators identified nearly $29,000 in additional possible theft. Watson stopped selling insurance in December 2014 and Kreidler revoked Watson’s insurance producer license in August 2015.

Kreidler’s criminal investigations unit investigates insurance fraud and works with the Attorney General’s Office and local prosecutors to prosecute criminal cases.