Knight in California Names Ownbey Managing Director

Knight Insurance Group in California has named Vance Ownbey its managing director overseeing programs, underwriting, new business and product development.

Ownbey previously was chief financial officer, chief technical officer, treasurer and managing director at Knight. He has held several other executive level positions with other firms, including Superior Specialty Group, Brazos Specialty Risk Inc. and Dallas National Insurance Co.

Knight is part of privately held Hankey Group of Cos., a Los Angeles-based financial services group.