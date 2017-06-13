GuideOne’s Joos Joins CopperPoint in Arizona as Chief Financial Officer

Phoenix, Ariz.-based CopperPoint Insurance Cos. has named Mark L. Joos its chief financial officer.

Joos will be responsible for overseeing the finance division, including finance, accounting and investments for CopperPoint.

Joos has more than 25 years of industry experience, most recently as the senior vice president and chief financial officer for GuideOne Insurance, where he oversaw capital management, managed rating agency relationships and executed strategic initiatives. He began his career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the firm’s insurance industry practice.

CopperPoint provides workers’ compensation insurance.