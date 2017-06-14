Heffernan Adds Owen as Advisor in California

Heffernan Financial Services, a division of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, has added Jennifer Owen as a financial advisor in the Irvine, Calif. branch.

Owen began her career with MetLife working in sales, training, and advanced planning. Later, she worked at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, specializing in the investment and planning needs of high net worth clients.

Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, and in Phoenix, Ariz.; Portland, Ore. and St. Louis, Mo.