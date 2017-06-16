Harbor Gets California Department of Workers’ Comp OK for Telemedicine

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Harbor Health Systems it is one of the first companies to receive approval from the California Department of Workers’ Compensation to offer telemedicine through its medical provider networks.

Through the video teleconferencing capabilities enabled by Harbor’s telemedicine partners, injured workers gain immediate access to treatment. According to Harbor Health, for the employer, using telemedicine results in less downtime and reduces transportation costs.

Injured employees who find it difficult to travel to the doctor’s office can now obtain qualified consultations from their home or worksite.

Harbor’s medical provider networks cover roughly 2 million employees in California and Harbor plans to roll out the new telemedicine product across its book of business.