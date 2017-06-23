United Valley Adds 2 Members in Southern California

United Valley has added Goodwin Insurance Agency Inc. of Redlands, Calif. and RBP Insurance Services Inc. of Valencia, Calif. to its network.

Goodwin Insurance, which was founded in 2004 by agency owners Glenn Goodwin, Nick Goodwin and Holly Grimm, provides all lines of insurance, including commercial, personal and life.

RBP Insurance is owned and operated by Rob and Ann Piscitello.

United Valley is a membership network helping that includes more than 80 independent insurance agencies in California and Arizona.