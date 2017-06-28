NFP Acquires International Insurance Group in Arizona

NFP Corp. has acquired Flagstaff, Ariz.-based International Insurance Group Inc.

Nate Watson, chief operating officer of IIG, will join as managing director of NFP’s property/casualty business and report directly to Terry Scali, CEO of NFP’s P/C business. The sellers, Jim Labelle and Andrea Labelle, will join the business as directors.

IIG provides Mexico cross-border personal auto, home and watercraft coverage provided on both a wholesale basis, in partnership with both independent agents and large USA auto insurers, as well as through its own retail channel, MexPro.com.

NFP is an insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, P/C, retirement and individual private client solutions.