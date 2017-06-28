Alliant Names Laing a Producer in Oregon

Alliant Insurance Services Inc. has named Andrew Laing a producer within the company’s Alliant Americas middle market division.

Laing will be based in Portland, Ore. and be responsible for the design and delivery of insurance and risk management solutions to clients in real estate, construction and other industries.

Prior to joining Alliant, Laing was manager, business development and portfolio manager for Campbell Global, a timberland and natural resource investment manager. He was an investment banking analyst at Pacific Crest Securities prior to that.

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliant Insurance Services provides property/casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services.