JLT Specialty Names Aon’s Schaeffer Senior Vice President in California

JLT Specialty USA has named Jennifer Schaeffer senior vice president.

Schaeffer will be based in Based in San Francisco, Calif. She will focus on business development with specialties in technology, fintech and private equity.

Schaeffer has experience in corporate risk transfer solutions primarily for technology, biotechnology, fintech and financial services firms. Schaeffer joins JLT from Aon plc, where she was a senior vice president. Prior to Aon, Schaeffer was with Wells Fargo Insurance Services. Schaeffer began her career at NASDAQ managing executive liability programs for Bay Area technology companies.

JLT Specialty USA is the U.S. platform of the specialty business advisory firm, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group.