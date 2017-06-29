EPS Settlements Group Rebrands as Arcadia

EPS Settlements Group announced today the company’s refreshed brand, including its new name – Arcadia – and logo.

Arcadia was born out of a desire to create long-term financial security and an improved quality of life for injured people. The company was founded in 1972 by Gerald Sullivan and others in California after children were born with limb deformities to women who had used the drug Thalidomide during pregnancy to ease morning sickness.

Arcadia developed structured settlements to address people’s long-term needs using periodic payments.

Sullivan is chairman of Gerald J. Sullivan & Associates, the focus company for all members of The Sullivan Group.

Arcadia is a Greek word meaning an ideal setting in harmony with nature. It expresses the company’s values of care and compassion.

“It’s time to build for tomorrow on today’s strengths,” said Arcadia President Brad Cantwell. “We did a significant amount of research and it was clear that our former name didn’t connect.”

Cantwell said the renaming and rebranding “have crystalized our mission.”

Arcadia’s leadership team believes that the new name and rebranding will deepen the relationships between its clients and Arcadia’s 160 settlement professionals.