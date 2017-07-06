Arizona Prepping for Floods in Wake of Massive Wildfire

A northern Arizona wildfire is nearing full containment and officials say it’s time to take precautions against possible post-fire flooding.

Officials say there’s a high risk of flooding during the monsoon, and a community meeting on flooding potential, flood insurance and runoff hazards was held on Wednesday at Mayer High School.

The fire has burned 44.5 square miles in parts of the Prescott National Forest south of Prescott Valley.

Over 90 percent of the fire’s perimeter is contained, and officials say continued burning of pockets of fuel inside the perimeter probably won’t threaten containment lines.

The top-level team managing the incident was scheduled to be replaced Wednesday morning by a lower-level team.

