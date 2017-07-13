EverGuard Buys West-based Anchor Bay’s Restaurant, Bar And Tavern Program

EverGuard Insurance Services Inc. has acquired Anchor Bay Insurance Managers’ restaurant, bar and tavern program.

Anchor Bay is a provider of insurance products to the restaurant, bar and tavern industries in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Colorado.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Over the course of the next year, Anchor Bay and founder Bill Tanner will remain involved throughout the transition of the program to EverGuard.

As the Anchor Bay program transitions to EverGuard, all existing Anchor Bay policyholders will continue to be serviced by Anchor Bay, which will continue to provide service to agents and customers through their policy expiration dates. Anchor Bay will also continue to offer renewal proposals to clients with effective dates through July 31. Beginning with Aug. 1, effective dates and thereafter, EverGuard’s underwriters will provide Anchor Bay customers with quotations for the EverGuard restaurant, bar and tavern program.

Anchor Bay will honor existing quotes, as well as quote new business with effective dates through July 15. Anchor Bay agents will have access to the EverGuard restaurant, bar and tavern program, and will receive e-mail instructions to complete appointment paperwork and access EverGuard’s customized internet portal, where new applications can be submitted electronically.

Seattle, Wash.-based EverGuard specializes in providing custom commercial insurance products. The company is active in 35 states and works through independent retail insurance agents.