GBS Benefits Acquires Volk & Associates in Colorado

Longmont, Colo.-based Volk & Associates has been purchased by GBS Benefits, a member of Leavitt Group.

The deal will allow Volk & Associates to provide greater benefits resources for their clients.

Volk & Associates has operated as ah insurance and human resources consulting firms in northern Colorado.

GBS Benefits Inc. is an employee benefits firm and a member of Leavitt Group.

Leavitt Group is a privately-held insurance brokerage that provides property/casualty insurance, risk management and employee benefits solutions.