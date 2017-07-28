Verisk to Acquire Merchant Payments Risk Platform G2 Web Services

Data analytics firm Verisk Analytics has agreed to acquire G2 Web Services, a provider of merchant risk intelligence for acquirers, commercial banks and other payment system providers.

The purchase price is $112 million, which will be paid in cash to stockholders of G2. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter.

Bellevue, Washington-based G2 will become part of Argus, a Verisk Analytics business offering merchant and consumer fraud and reputational risk detection services.

The G2 platform helps acquiring banks, payment companies and commercial banks identify, mitigate and monitor payments risk in their merchant and business customer portfolios. G2 has more than a decade of merchant-specific data, which is incorporated in its G2 Merchant Map, a fraud and compliance database.