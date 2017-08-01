EagleView in Washington Names Cook Senior Vice President

Bothell, Wash.-based EagleView Technologies has named Kenneth Cook senior vice president.

Cook will lead field services while collaborating with engineering and product teams to develop solutions for claims and underwriting professionals in the property insurance space.

He was previously vice president of client relations at EagleView. He has worked in the insurance industry for 26 years, holding positions with insurance carriers including State Farm Insurance and Farm Bureau Financial Services.

EagleView is a provider of aerial imagery, data analytics, property data and GIS solutions for government, infrastructure and commercial sectors.