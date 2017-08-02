BD Capital Partners LLC Acquires benefitRFP in California

BD Capital Partners LLC has acquired Sacramento, Calif.-babsed benefitRFP Inc. and Affiliated Cos. as part of a cash and equity transaction.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

As a result of the acquisition, BD Capital and benefitRFP have created Nations Choice Trusted Advisors, a risk management firm.

BenefitRFP was co-founded by Bob Nienaber, who will continue to helm the firm. Steffen Nass, co-founder and architect behind benefitRFP’s technology platform, serves as vice president of digital innovation for the new venture. Along with Stephen Campbell, BD Capital’s agency development specialist, they will develop a companion program for commercial lines insurance.

benefitRFP is a direct national provider of executive benefit plan solutions.

Dayton, Ohio-based BD Capital acquires independent insurance agencies.