Hub International Ltd. has acquired the assets of Portland, Ore.-based Coordinated Resources Group LLC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ruppert Reinstadler and Carol Dobbs, managing partners of CRG, will join Hub Northwest and report to Tim Kennedy, executive vice president of employee benefitsat Hub Northwest.

CRG specializes in employee benefits.

Chicago, Ill.-based Hub provides property/casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.