GoodWorks Opens California Office, Names Russo Regional President

GoodWorks Insurance has named Bryan W. Russo regional president and head of its new office in Walnut Creek, Calif.

Russo specializes in employee benefits plans for mid-sized and large employers.

Russo was most recently a benefits broker in San Francisco. He previously served as a benefits consultant with Lincoln Financial and UNUM.

Connecticut-based GoodWorks gives half of its profits to local charities. GoodWorks offers group medical, dental, vision and disability insurance, 401(k) plans and voluntary benefits.