JLT Re has named Andrew Ferrier executive vice president to lead the Western region with a focus on global, regional and MGA business.

Ferrier is expected to join in September and will be based in JLT Re’s San Francisco office,

Ferrier has more than 25 years of industry experience. He was a Senior Broker at Aon Benfield in San Francisco for the last 18 years.

JLT Re is part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc.