HUB California Adds Brown & Brown’s Caster as Account Executive

HUB International of California has named Adam Caster an account executive and producer in its La Palma office.

Caster reports to Steve Vicencia, executive vice president of HUB International Insurance Services Inc.

Caster has been in the risk management and insurance industry for more than five years having first worked with Humana as a sales specialist after graduating from college. Caster was most recently a producer with Brown & Brown.

Chicago, Ill.-based Hub provides property/casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.