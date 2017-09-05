Hub International Western Region President Taylor to Retire

Hub International Limited, a global insurance brokerage, announced Roy Taylor, president of the Western Region for HUB, is retiring effective Jan. 1, 2018, after a 14-year career with the company.

According to the company, during his tenure Taylor guided the growth of Hub California from a base of $42 million operation in 2004 to one that is in excess of $300 million in 2017.

In addition, he presided over the substantial growth of all the hubs that make up the Western Region including offices in California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

HUB International Chairman and CEO Martin P. Hughes praised Taylor saying “he is a consummate professional, a fabulous team player, and just an all-around great guy.”

Taylor came to HUB with the acquisition of Talbot Insurance from Safeco Insurance Company in 2004. Although he is retiring, Taylor plans to stay connected to the organization by participating in an advisory capacity for the foreseeable future.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International provides property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services from offices located throughout North America.

Source: Hub International