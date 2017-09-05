Arthur J. Gallagher Subsidiary Acquires National Transportation Adjusters in Arizona

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett Services Inc., has acquired National Transportation Adjusters Inc. in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Keith Dunlap and his associates at National Transportation Adjusters will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Scott R. Hudson, president and CEO of Gallagher Bassett Services.

National Transportation Adjusters is a third-party claims administrator with expertise in managing long-haul and corporate fleet transportation claims for businesses and insurance companies throughout the U.S.

Arthur J. Gallagher is an insurance brokerage and risk management services firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Ill.