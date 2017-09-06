Fire Management Assistance Granted for California’s Pier Fire

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to assist California in fighting the Pier Fire burning in Tulare County.

The state submitted a request for a fire management assistance for the Pier Fire on Sept. 5. At the time of the request, the fire was threatening 269 residences in and around the communities of Springville, Sequoia Crest, Ponderosa, Camp Nelson, and the Tule River Reservation. The fire was also threatening buildings, infrastructure, utilities, and watershed.

Mandatory evacuations are taking place for approximately 1,641 people, with the potential for further evacuations. The fire, which started on Aug. 29, has now burned nearly 20,000 acres of state and private land. There are 18 other large fires currently burning in the state.

A regional FEMA administrator determined the Pier Fire threatened such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. The state’s request was approved the day it was received.

Fire management assistance grants provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. Eligible costs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.