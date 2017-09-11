Prospect General Expands Admitted Residential Flood Program into Utah

Prospect General Insurance Agency has expanded Flood Guard, an admitted residential flood insurance product, into Utah.

Flood Guard is an alternative to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Through its rating algorithm and online platform, Flood Guard offers affordable coverage and the ability to quote and bind coverage quickly. In addition, Flood Guard offers coverage enhancements relative to the NFIP with dwelling coverage up to $5 million and personal property coverage up to $1 million.

Utah is the second state to launch Flood Guard. Prospect General first began writing Flood Guard in California in February 2017 and will expand into additional states by the end of the year.

Flood Guard is an admitted product written through Palomar Specialty Insurance Company.

Prospect General Insurance Agency is a program administrator formed based in La Jolla, Calif. It operates nationally and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Palomar Insurance Holdings.