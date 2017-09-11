AXIS Adds Tom to Help Grow U.S. West Coast Renewable Energy

AXIS Insurance has named Christina Tom as vice president and renewable energy underwriter. She will be based out of AXIS’ San Francisco office

Tom joins AXIS Insurance’s global renewable energy team, where she will be responsible for leading its U.S. West Coast business, underwriting wind, solar and energy storage risks. She will report to Tom Cain, vice president and head of U.S. renewable energy for AXIS Insurance.

Tom has nearly 15 years of insurance industry experience. She was vice president of inland marine at Aspen Insurance for the last five years. Tom was a senior underwriter for OneBeacon before that. She began her specialty insurance career in 2003 as a commercial insurance underwriter at Chubb.

AXIS Insurance is a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.