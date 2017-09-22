Heffernan Names Grootendorst Branch Manager in Oregon

Heffernan Insurance Brokers has promoted Brenda Grootendorst to branch manager of the firm’s Portland, Ore.

Grootendorst, who is a senior vice president in the firm, has more than 30 years of insurance and risk management.

Grootendorst was a principal shareholder of the insurance agency Fullerton & Co. prior to joining Heffernan.

Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Heffernan has California offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, as well as in Phoenix, Ariz., Portland, Ore. and St. Louis, Mo.