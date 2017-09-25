RMS Names Dailey to Lead U.S. Inland Flood Model in California

RMS has named Pete Dailey vice president to lead flood model development in its California headquarters.

Dailey will oversee the upcoming release of the RMS U.S. Inland Flood Mode, and he will lead the development of modeling tools.

Dailey, an expert in climate catastrophe model development and analytics, has more than 15 years of industry experience. He joins RMS from consultancy firm Urban Enterprise Partners Inc., which he founded. He was previously senior vice president at Verisk Climate and vice president at AIR Worldwide.

RMS is a global risk modeling and data analytics firm.