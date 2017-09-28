Firefighters Douse Hot Spots in California Blaze

Fire crews with support from a fleet of aircraft have continued to douse hot spots of a wildfire that burned up to canyon homes in Southern California.

Orange County Fire Capt. Steve Concialdi says there are no more open flames and officials are hopeful they’ll be able to lift remaining evacuation orders for 600 homes in Corona later Wednesday. The fire has charred 3 square miles of brush. It’s 20 percent contained.

Firefighters saved nearly 2,000 homes from the wildfire that broke out Monday.

To the north along the central coast, a fast-burning brush fire near Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo briefly prompted student evacuations before crews got flames under control.

Firefighters stopped the advance of a fast-moving grass fire in Oakland that threatened about 50 buildings and led to evacuations.

