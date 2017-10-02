Family of Oregon Cyclist Sues Garbage Truck Company for Death

The family of a Portland, Ore. woman who died after a collision with a garbage truck is suing the company for $10 million.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the lawsuit was filed in court last week against Republic Services Alliance Group after 41-year-old Tamar Monhait died in August while riding her bicycle.

The lawsuit says that the garbage truck driver was traveling too fast and didn’t use a turn signal. It also says the company didn’t properly train its drivers.

The company didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s phone call and email seeking comment on Friday.

The truck driver was not issued any citations by police following the collision. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.