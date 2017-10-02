Idaho Workers’ Comp Rates to Decrease for 2018

The Idaho Department of Insurance has received a proposal from the National Council on Compensation Insurance for an overall rate drop of 5.8 percent percent to workers’ compensation insurance.

The decrease is to become effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Department Director Dean Cameron said the change in the 2018 workers’ comp rates reflects improvement in Idaho’s worker comp rating factors, such as “a slight decline in both the frequency of claims for lost work time and the average costs of those claims.”

NCCI collects information about the workers’ comp system in Idaho and submits proposed rates to the Department of Insurance for review and approval.