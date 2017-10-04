USG Promotes O’Brien to Branch Manager in California

October 4, 2017

USG has promoted Jenny O’Brien to branch manager in its Irvine, Calif. office.

O’Brien will continue to develop USG’s California territory while managing the Irvine branch office.

She was formerly a production manager. O’Brien started with USG in 2012 as producer/broker and was promoted to production manager in 2014

Jenny O’Brien

USG has 21 locations and four subsidiaries; USG Insurance Services Inc. a national wholesaler/MGA; Brokers Financial Services, a premium finance company; Allied American Underwriters, the specialty division of USG; and Innovations, a marketing, advertising and technology provider for the industry.

