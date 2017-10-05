Lockton’s Mountain West Team Grows with New Property/Casualty Expert

Robin R. Rider has been named a client services executive in Lockton’s Mountain West office.

She will serve the Denver, Colo. and Las Vegas, Nev. offices as a member of the property/casualty team.

She has been working with clients in the property/casualty space since starting her career nearly 20 years ago. Rider has a background in complex real estate construction, gaming/hospitality and public entities.

Prior to joining Lockton, she spent more than decade at Willis Tower Watson working with large real estate, hospitality and construction clients.

Kansas City, Mo.-based Lockton is a privately held, independent insurance broker.