Lockton’s Mountain West Team Grows with New Property/Casualty Expert

October 5, 2017

Robin R. Rider has been named a client services executive in Lockton’s Mountain West office.

She will serve the Denver, Colo. and Las Vegas, Nev. offices as a member of the property/casualty team.

She has been working with clients in the property/casualty space since starting her career nearly 20 years ago. Rider has a background in complex real estate construction, gaming/hospitality and public entities.

Robin Rider

Prior to joining Lockton, she spent more than decade at Willis Tower Watson working with large real estate, hospitality and construction clients.

Kansas City, Mo.-based Lockton is a privately held, independent insurance broker.

