EPIC Names House Broker/Producer in California

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants has named Tim House a property/casualty insurance broker/producer in the Fresno, Calif. office.

House will be responsible for new business development and the design and management of property/casualty insurance and risk management programs for clients in a wide range of industries. He will report to Terri Parreira, managing principal of EPIC’s Fresno operations.

He was a sales manager at Vivint Solar before joining EPIC.

EPIC is a retail property/casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm.

