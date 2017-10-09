Leavitt Group Names Gardner Chief Sales Officer in Idaho

Leavitt Group of Boise Inc. in Idaho has named Kevin Gardner chief sales officer and partner.

In addition to managing his business clients’ risk management programs, he will lead the sales department, including recruiting and mentoring sales staff.

Gardner has more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience, including 10 years in the insurance industry.

He was most recently the West regional sales manager for healthcare enterprise for Oracle. He was with Benefitfocus, and then ADP before that.

Leavitt Group of Boise is part of Leavitt Group, a privately-held insurance brokerage.