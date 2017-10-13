Insurtech Root Expands into Utah

Root Insurance has expanded its services to drivers in Utah.

Root, which is now operating in Illinois, Oklahoma, Indiana, Ohio and Arizona, asserts that drivers can save up to 52 percent by using Root’s data-driven approach, which bases rates primarily on individual driving behavior.

The firm says it leverages mobile tools and data analysis to review drivers’ driving behavior and complement existing personal data, Root can set individual rates that are ultimately fairer to drivers.

“Technology is making almost every aspect of our daily lives easier, but the insurance industry is still too far behind the tech curve,” Alex Timm, Root’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We have access to real-time insights that can more accurately predict risk than ever before, providing good drivers with rates they deserve and helping them avoid paying for bad drivers’ mistakes. This will help good drivers at a time when insurance rates are rising across the nation with no end in sight.”

Root enables customers to download itss iOS or Android app and drive for two to three weeks. Customers’ driving behavior is then analyzed through a rating engine, which measures activity, such as acceleration, braking, turns and mileage. Good drivers can then receive a quote and manage their policy entirely through Root’s smartphone app.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

