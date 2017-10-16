Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires New Mexico’s Reynolds & Rodar Insurance Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Santa Fe, New Mexico-based Reynolds & Rodar Insurance Group Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With roots going back to 1882, Reynolds & Rodar is the oldest independent agency in New Mexico. It provides a full range of commercial property/casualty and employee benefits coverages and services, and high-net-worth personal lines coverages, to clients in New Mexico and throughout the southwestern United States.

Jake and Shona Rodar, and their associates, will continue to operate from their offices in Santa Fe and Taos, New Mexico, under the direction of Bret VanderVoort, head of Gallagher’s South Central retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Norbert Chung, head of Gallagher’s Western employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.