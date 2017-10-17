Tornado in Oregon Damages Small Planes

Authorities say that it was a tornado that touched down south of Portland, Ore. last week overturning small airplanes, downing power lines and damaging several glass greenhouses.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the tornado touched down at the Aurora State Airport near Canby at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the storm prompted a tornado warning for west Clackamas County until 4:15 p.m.

Aurora Fire District Lt. Bill Hansen says two unoccupied planes at the airport overturned while others were blown around but not damaged.

Hansen says glass greenhouses and an office building housing a plant nursery also were damaged and that winds snapped a large tree in half and downed several power lines.

Molalla High School students stayed inside the high school during the storm, which delayed the school’s homecoming parade.

No injuries were reported.

