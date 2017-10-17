PEMCO in Washington Names Vigil to Executive Team, Barry as Vice President of Claims

Seattle, Wash.-based PEMCO Insurance has named M.J. Vigil to its executive team as the company’s new vice president of people and brand.

PEMCO also named Paul Barry to its executive leadership team as vice president of claims.

Vigil will be responsible for guiding the overall customer and employee experience for PEMCO. Vigil is joining the organization under a newly created role on the executive team. In addition to the strategic oversight of the employee and customer experience, her role will have functional leadership for PEMCO’s people services and marketing and communications areas.

Vigil has 20 years of human resources, customer service and business leadership experience. She spent 14 years at Starbucks holding various leadership roles, most recently as vice president of human resources. Prior to Starbucks, Vigil led talent acquisition, training, and operations for Northwest hospitality companies, including Schwartz Brothers, Cucina Cucina, and Restaurants Unlimited.

Barry replaces Steve Miller, who is retiring at the end of the year. Barry will begin transitioning into his new role, working with Miller through the fall.

Barry has been the senior systems manager for PEMCO’s digital services team since 2015, and he has more than 30 years of insurance industry and claims experience. He got his start in the industry as a claims adjuster. Barry worked for Safeco Insurance from 1985 to 2006. In 2004, he became the vice president of national operations.

PEMCO is a Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance.