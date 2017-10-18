Alliant in California Names Morana Senior Vice President in Pharmacy Practice

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliant Insurance Services has named Sal Moranato a senior vice president and pharmacy practice lead in its pharmacy consulting practice.

Morana has nearly 25 years of pharmacy practice and industry experience.

Morana was a consultant in the pharmacy practice of brokerage firm. He has also held positions across various health system pharmacy divisions.

Alliant provides property/casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services.