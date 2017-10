Woodruff-Sawyer & Co. has named Dan Berry leader of the firm’s private equity and venture capital group.

Berry is a senior vice president and partner in Woodruff-Sawyer.

He joined the firm in 2011 and has specialized in the risk management and insurance needs of private equity and venture capital firms and their portfolio companies since.

Woodruff-Sawyer has offices throughout California, and in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Hawaii and New England.