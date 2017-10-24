Founders Professional Adds Kodikian to New San Francisco Office

Founders Professional has named Raffi Kodikian to the role of lawyers professional liability practice leader, marking the brokerage’s first West Coast hire.

Kodikian will focus on the placement of lawyer’s professional liability risks for all size law firms and work out of the newly opened San Francisco, Calif. office.

Kodikian was previously a professional liability broker for Cooper & McCloskey Inc. for more than 13 years.

Founders Professional is a national wholesale insurance brokerage focused on the placement of management liability and professional liability insurance risks.