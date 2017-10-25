Woodruff-Sawyer Adds Blasher in Southern California

Woodruff-Sawyer has named Andy Blasher an account executive in the firm’s Southern California office.

Blasher has more than 20 years of experience on both the brokerage and insurance carrier sides of the business. His coverage expertise is in primary and excess casualty lines, including environmental liability. His focuses include manufacturing, retail, hospitality, real estate and professional services.

He was previously an assistant vice president at American International Group. Before that, he spent more than 15 years at Marsh & McLennan as a client executive and placement specialist/team leader.

San Francisco-based Woodruff-Sawyer has offices throughout California, and in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Hawaii and New England.