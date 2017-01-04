New Jersey Based AXON Underwriting Services Hires McMillan

AXON Underwriting Services LLC, a program administrator and service provider based in Somerville, N.J., has hired David McMillan as an underwriting manager.

He joins the firm in order to further develop its growing portfolio of environmental insurance products in the areas of pollution legal liability, contractors pollution liability and contractors pollution professional.

His responsibilities include managing underwriting activities for business produced under AXON’s multiple program administration agreements and overall compliance of the MGU.

McMillan holds more than 18 years of environmental underwriting and consulting experience, having held positions at Markel Corporation, James River Insurance Company and Joyce Engineering.

Spending the last seven years at Markel Corporation, he managed the southeast region and was instrumental in product and underwriter development while increasing overall profitability of the environmental book.

“Our new product innovations and increase in demand led us to look for an additional team member who fits our spirit of innovation and exceptional service, and we’re privileged to have found someone of David’s caliber,” said Doug Gahagan, executive vice president at AXON, in a company press release. “David’s extensive environmental experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the AXON family. We’re confident he will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality solutions for our select brokerage partners.”

Source: AXON Underwriting Services LLC