Integro Insurance Brokers Appoints Morris as New York Operations Leader

Integro Insurance Brokers, a New York headquartered international broker and risk management firm has appointed Deborah Morris as its New York operations leader.

She succeeds Esther Ro, who is relocating to the West coast and will be based in Integro’s Newport Beach, Calif., office.

Morris comes to Integro from American International Group (AIG), which she joined as a financial institutions manager in 1996.

She has held a succession of increasingly senior positions in London, Hong Kong and the U.S. Most recently, she served as senior vice president in New York, managing a diversified portfolio while sponsoring several of AIG’s strategic global accounts.

Source: Integro