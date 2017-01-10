Everest Insurance Expands with East Region Hires

Everest Insurance has continued the expansion of its property underwriting team with several Eastern region hires.

Patrick Mulready has been appointed vice president of the Everest Wholesale Property Division based in Boston, Mass.

With more than ten years of property underwriting experience and relationships across the country with key wholesalers, Mulready’s addition to the team serves to further cement Everest’s near- and long-term goals of providing value-added and differentiated service to its trading partners.

Mulready previously held roles of increasing responsibility at Lexington Insurance, where he was most recently a property unit manager overseeing a wholesale property portfolio.

Additionally, Helena Meirhino has joined Everest’s Boston office as an underwriting manager in the Wholesale Property Division.

Meirhino joins from Zurich Insurance, where she was most recently a senior underwriter specializing in large account property.

She brings fifteen years of industry experience, in which she also previously held multi-line and multi-segment underwriting roles at both CNA and Allianz. Her background will serve to compliment Everest’s property growth plans.

Lauren Valencia has joined Everest’s Boston office as a senior property underwriter in the Wholesale Division.

Valencia joins the team from Allied World Assurance Company, where she was most recently a senior underwriter in its property division.

She brings more than five years of underwriting experience, in which she worked at Connecticut Underwriters Inc. prior to joining AWAC.

In addition, Mark Baroni has joined the Everest Retail Property team as a vice president in the East region.

Baroni joins Everest from Axis, where he was a vice president handling the primary, excess and facultative property portfolio in the national and middle market segments.

With more than 19 years of insurance experience, Baroni has a deep understanding of analyzing complex risks for global and domestic property clients. Prior to his 14 years at Axis, he was at CNA and St. Paul Companies. While there, he focused on catastrophe modeling and large account business.

“This expansion of, and investment in, all three property divisions – Wholesale, Retail and Inland Marine – speaks to the opportunity that we see in the overall property marketplace as well as our continued desire to better serve our brokers and clients in each segment by continuing to add resources to deliver upon the Everest brand promise,” said Erik Nikodem, head of property at Everest Insurance, in a company press release.

Source: Everest Insurance