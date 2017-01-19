The Arbella Insurance Group in Massachusetts Promotes Chaves

The Arbella Insurance Group, a property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Quincy, Mass., has appointed Allen Chaves to the newly created position of director of data governance and research analytics.

Chaves will be the business lead for Arbella’s corporate data strategy initiative, through which he will oversee the data council and lead the organization’s data certification efforts. In addition to these responsibilities, Chaves will continue his research analytics role and will continue to report to Hugh Thai, ‎assistant vice president of actuarial and research analytics at Arbella.

“Data and analytics play an increasingly important role in pricing and underwriting insurance, and in this industry, you either adapt or fall behind,” said Lynellen Ramirez, chief actuary and vice president of research analytics at Arbella. “Allen’s efforts in leading our new data strategy initiative will provide Arbella employees with the necessary data to continually enhance our analytics capabilities. This major initiative will allow us to quickly adapt to ever-changing market conditions, and taking full advantage of Allen’s unique skill set in this expanded role will help ensure that Arbella is constantly moving forward in the data and analytics arena.”

Chaves brings more than 14 years of insurance experience to his new role. He began his career as an underwriter at Liberty Mutual, where he was promoted to pricing and product analyst, project manager and project lead.

Since joining Arbella more than five years ago, Chaves has worked to bridge the gap between actuarial and research analytics and the rest of the organization. Through collaboration with both business and IT teams, Chaves has worked to better implement Arbella’s predictive models and rating plans.

Source: The Arbella Insurance Group